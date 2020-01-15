Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) PT Raised to

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNTA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $556,344.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,923.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $29,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,076.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,495. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

