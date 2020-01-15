MonaCoin Hits One Day Volume of $9.03 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $63.13 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00011113 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, Livecoin and Bleutrade. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,630.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.01854794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.48 or 0.03662100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00643353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00727088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00086400 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00565786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Zaif, Upbit, QBTC, Bitbank, Bittrex, Fisco and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

