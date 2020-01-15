Mondi (LON:MNDI) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Mondi (LON:MNDI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.68). Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,895 ($24.93).

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,609.50 ($21.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 1 year high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,710.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,665.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

