Monero Classic Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $8,174.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003601 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00738066 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,815,370 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

