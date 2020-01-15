Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Earning Extremely Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) have trended extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Moneygram International earned a daily sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MGI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Moneygram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.99 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

