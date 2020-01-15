Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Northland Securities

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

MGI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

MGI stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

