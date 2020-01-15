Moneytoken Reaches Market Cap of $957,965.00 (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Moneytoken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Coinsuper and IDEX. During the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Moneytoken has a market capitalization of $957,965.00 and approximately $98,259.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,430,337,527 tokens. The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com. Moneytoken’s official message board is medium.com/@moneytoken. Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moneytoken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneytoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneytoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

