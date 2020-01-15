Monkey Project Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $239,668.00 and approximately $1,661.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,847,548 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.