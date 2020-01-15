Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterates Buy Rating for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of CROX opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 345,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after buying an additional 207,378 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 47.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

