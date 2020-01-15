Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.16

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Monolith has a market cap of $5.37 million and $147,766.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001867 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and Ethfinex. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.24 or 0.06059867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037209 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

