Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,136,088.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,728,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,499 shares of company stock valued at $39,999,645. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

