Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. 2,943,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,833. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985,980 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $565,020,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,799,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,043,000 after purchasing an additional 192,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,673 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

