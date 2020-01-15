Monument Capital Management Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

