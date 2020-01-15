Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 621,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

MOG.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of MOG.A traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $91.74. 102,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,330. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Moog has a 12 month low of $73.99 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. Moog’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

