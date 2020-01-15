Mooncoin 1-Day Volume Tops $160.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 85.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $160.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00658296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008943 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,395,064,289 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

