Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

SIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.12 ($146.65).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €116.10 ($135.00) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business’s 50 day moving average is €117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.99.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

