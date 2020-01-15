Morpheus.Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.31 Million (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $4.31 million and $23,832.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,398,714 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

Morpheus.Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

