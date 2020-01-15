MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €129.00 ($150.00) price target from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.71 ($142.69).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR:MOR opened at €118.70 ($138.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €124.02 and a 200 day moving average of €106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 1-year high of €131.00 ($152.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.