MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Svb Leerink

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Svb Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE MOR opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 million.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

