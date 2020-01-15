Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.80. 4,574,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.34. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $319.55 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

