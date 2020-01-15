Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $113.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.