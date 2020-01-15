Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

MPLX opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. Mplx has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.