MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,235,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 117.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 186.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

