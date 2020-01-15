MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

MSA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.09. 193,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $135.27.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $6,279,381.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,761.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

