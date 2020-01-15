MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $940.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other MTS Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $609,180.00. Insiders bought a total of 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

