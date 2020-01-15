MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR’s (MTUAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Commerzbank cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR stock opened at $150.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $151.70.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

