MVL Price Tops $0.0003 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, UEX, Cashierest and Cryptology. MVL has a market cap of $2.40 million and $109,462.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.24 or 0.06059867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037209 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptology, IDEX, Cashierest, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

