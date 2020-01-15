MyBit Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One MyBit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network. MyBit has a market cap of $86,091.00 and $1,126.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.04211466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00202141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,906,948 tokens. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MyBit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

