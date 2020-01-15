Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 121,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,587.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,887,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,448,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 41,304 shares worth $644,009. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,272,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 1,429,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2,146.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 382,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,463. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

