Namecoin Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00005810 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, YoBit and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $3,484.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,757.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.03789589 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00610930 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014077 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000515 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, WEX, C-Patex, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

