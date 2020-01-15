NANJCOIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,827.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $386,035.00 and $2,827.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Mercatox, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

