Nano Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $88.55 million and $4.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00007669 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinFalcon, RightBTC and HitBTC. During the last week, Nano has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,653.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01854083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.03686003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00645720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00728516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00086974 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00583126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Koinex, OKEx, Bitinka, Nanex, CoinEx, Binance, Kucoin, RightBTC, Mercatox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

