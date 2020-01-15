NaPoleonX (NPX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,315.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $7,315.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.03372468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00194076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

