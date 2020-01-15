Nasdacoin Price Up 38.6% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $317,185.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,160,256 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

