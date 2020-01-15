National Bank Financial Analysts Give MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) a C$15.50 Price Target

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) has been given a C$15.50 price target by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:MKP traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.62. 9,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$13.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.53.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.24. On average, analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.