National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTIOF shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 28,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

