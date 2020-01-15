National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $607.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply