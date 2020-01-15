National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $607.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.