National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

