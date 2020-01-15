National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Lifted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,211 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties comprises approximately 2.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1,711.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. 34,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

