Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.90 Million

Analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will post sales of $19.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.20 million and the lowest is $18.60 million. Natural Gas Services Group reported sales of $16.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year sales of $77.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.90 million to $79.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.78 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $83.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $160.70 million, a P/E ratio of 142.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

