NavCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $182,695.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $182,695.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003682 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025434 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,125,253 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.