nDEX (NDX) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a market cap of $5,395.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,978,687,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

