Neblio Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $74,318.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00005162 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,933,895 coins and its circulating supply is 15,317,333 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

