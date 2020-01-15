Nebulas Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.83 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $21.44 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Binance, LBank and Huobi.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,084,804 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, Neraex, Allcoin, LBank, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

