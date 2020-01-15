NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.0368 on Top Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Indodax, Huobi and Crex24. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. NEM has a market cap of $331.18 million and $30.18 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Iquant, Upbit, Zaif, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Liquid, CoinTiger, Crex24, Livecoin, Huobi, OKEx, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Coinbe, Binance, B2BX, Poloniex, Bithumb, Kuna, COSS, Bittrex and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.