Neo Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail, Coinsuper and DragonEX. Neo has a market cap of $772.72 million and approximately $653.26 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Allcoin, Exrates, CoinEx, Binance, Cobinhood, Gate.io, BCEX, COSS, DragonEX, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, LBank, CoinBene, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Koinex, Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi, Tidebit, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest, Ovis, Cryptopia, BitMart, BitForex, BigONE, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Liquid, Coinrail, OKEx, Bibox, Bitinka and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

