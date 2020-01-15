Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NVCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

