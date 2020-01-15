NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is Puzo Michael J’s 5th Largest Position

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises about 3.6% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. 2,402,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

