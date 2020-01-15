Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 93 by Credit Suisse Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 93 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 118 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

