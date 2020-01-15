Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $52,232.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00051586 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00075345 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,776.88 or 1.00354337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00052016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.